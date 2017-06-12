DCF opens investigation into death of 12-year-old boy pulled from pool

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Department of Children and Families (DCF) has announced that it is opening up an investigation into the case where a 12-year-old boy has died following a reported drowning on Saturday.
Authorities were called out around 5 p.m. to the Oaks Landing Complex on Atlantic Boulevard in reference to a possible drowning. When they arrived, the 12-year-old, Dale Delano Fuller Jr., was pulled from a pool by people at the scene and was unresponsive, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said.
The Jacksonville Warriors' Five Star Tigers said on its Facebook page that Fuller Jr. was a "great young man" and he "will be remembered and loved 4ever!!"
DCF issued a statement saying it is opening up an investigation into the case, but will continue to offer support to the family.
