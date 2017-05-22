Daycare drama - Investigation at 11

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Restaurant violations on the First Coast
-
Fatal crash shuts down SR 200 westbound in Nassau County
-
Viral fight in Moncrief
-
Damage after storms on First Coast Monday
-
52-year-old arrested for sexual assault on child under 12
-
Amazon set to hire a lot of employees on the First Coast
-
On Your Side: Neighborhood is worried about water wells
-
Prominent Jacksonville pastor passes away
-
Large venomous snake found in SJC yard
-
Remembering RJ Washington
More Stories
-
22 dead after explosion at Ariana Grande concert in UKMay 22, 2017, 7:02 p.m.
-
How to spot dirty secrets in your favorite restaurantsMay 22, 2017, 10:22 p.m.
-
Man arrested on several felony charges of sexual…May 22, 2017, 9:27 p.m.