Damage after storms on First Coast Monday

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fatal crash shuts down SR 200 westbound in Nassau County
-
Large venomous snake found in SJC yard
-
Viral fight in Moncrief
-
Remembering RJ Washington
-
Amazon set to hire a lot of employees on the First Coast
-
Military insurance overpaying for baby formula?
-
Crime Alert: Bank Jugging
-
WTLV Breaking News
-
Potentially-deadly tick-borne virus spreading
-
43-year-old cold case cracked?
More Stories
-
19 dead after explosion at Ariana Grande concert in UKMay 22, 2017, 7:02 p.m.
-
How to spot dirty secrets in your favorite restaurantsMay 22, 2017, 10:22 p.m.
-
Man arrested on several felony charges of sexual…May 22, 2017, 9:27 p.m.