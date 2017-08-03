Daily's Place Foreigner performance will feature local high school choir

Tonight Foreigner will bring down the house at Daily's Place and for one song, so will the Atlantic Coast High School Choir.

Atlantic Coast's choir will join the band for their hit "I Want To Know What Love Is."

But this choir is no stranger to sharing the big stage; on May 5 they performed with Eric Church and last year they performed with Foreigner at the Florida Theater.

A spokesperson for Foreigner said that there will be a $500 donation to the choir.

Congrats!

