Customer, with concealed carry weapons permit, shoots armed robbery suspect in Florida

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- An armed suspect was shot in the leg by a customer with a concealed carry weapons permit during a robbery attempt at a Lutz gas station Thursday morning.

The suspect allegedly pointed a firearm and demanded money from the employee of the Marathon gas station at 26556 Wesley Chapel Boulevard around 6:40 a.m.

Pasco Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene and were able to subdue the suspect. The suspect is being transported by helicopter to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

