CSX lays off more workers as part of 1,000 management employee layoff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- CSX released a statement to First Coast News confirming that more management within CSX have been laid off Tuesday.

The small number of employee reductions this week completes the Involuntary Separation Program announced in February with a goal of abolishing 1,000 management jobs. CSX continues to streamline all business functions to meet current and anticipated needs. Individuals whose jobs are abolished as a result will receive severance benefits and outplacement services. These employees made important contributions, and the company is deeply grateful for their service. We thank you for your interest in CSX and will have nothing further to offer on this.