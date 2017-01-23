Critics say mayor's proposed pension law removal could hurt city for decades

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry proposed the idea to end a major pension reform law in his latest collective bargaining offer to police and firefighters.

The mayor wants to remove the law, which was designed to cut costs, pay down the pension debt quicker and improve transparency.

According to the proposal, Curry wants to get rid of the 2015 Retirement Reform Agreement, a plan was the work of a city task force created to solve to the city's pension crisis.

Jacksonville attorney Tad Delegal served on that task force. He said Curry's new plan, as it stands, appears to be too costly and would have repercussions that would affect the city for the next 30 years.

On top of that, Delegal would have liked to see a public discussion about Curry's plan to end the pension reforms approved two years ago, along with an explanation of why he's doing this.

"Both the referendum itself, the way it was put forward, I think was done without a lot of input from the public, and input from the people who were familiar with the process, and I think these proposals have been made without a lot of input from people about the consequences," said Delegal.

First Coast News reached out to the mayor's office for comment. They have not yet responded.

According to our news partners the Florida Times Union, which first reported the Mayor's proposal, the mayor's office has not responded to their requests for explanation either.

