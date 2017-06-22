World Golf employee punched by golfer

St. Johns County, Fla. -- A World Golf employee was punched by a golfer Wednesday night, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to the report, the victim told deputies that he had spotted two people in golf carts and yelled at the two men to stop the cart so that the court could be collected.

The victim said he became frustrated when the two men kept going and whispered foul language at the two men under his breath.

That's when police said someone on a different cart reported him to a manager after hearing what he said. Deputies said the incident was immediately resolved.

Moments later, police say 38-year-old Joshua Gibson confronted the victim and that's when deputies say Gibson punched the man several times in the face. The victim required medical attention for a cut on his forehead.

Gibson was transported to the county jail without incident.

© 2017 WTLV-TV