Work beginning to demolish Tillis' 'house of horrors'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- On Tuesday, crews will begin to tear down a home that was once called a "house of horrors," that once belonged to Russel Tillis.

Russell Tillis. 55, is facing charges of murder, kidnapping, and human trafficking for the murder of Joni Lynn Gunter, 31. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Gunter was a transient on the Southside of Jacksonville, an area Tillis was known to frequent.

JSO Chief Scott Dingy says Tillis targeted transient white female women like Gunter and they believe there are other victims.

