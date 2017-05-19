Woman who shot, killed sister's boyfriend charged by grand jury

Jordon Henries (Photo: DMV)

A grand jury charged a woman who shot and killed her sister's boyfriend outside a home on Anastasia Island back in March with second-degree murder.

Jordon Leigh Henries, 25, shot and killed 29-year-old Jeffrey Stephen Lee the evening of March 9 after a reported physical fight, a spokesperson for the St. Augustine Police Department says.

Lee had been trespassed from the property of his girlfriend, Jordon's sister, Jessica Henries but showed up March 9. Jessica called her sister and mother to the house after Lee came over and some sort of physical confrontation happened, police say.

When Jordon and her mother arrived around 5 p.m. they met Lee in the front yard of Jessica's home. An argument broke out and Jordon shot Lee, police say.

Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.

The grand jury heard the evidence in the case and handed down the indictment Friday.

Jordon was in Daytona and, after being told about the indictment, returned to St. Augustine where she was patted down, handcuffed and taken to the St. Johns County Jail.

Her first appearance will be Saturday morning.

© 2017 WTLV-TV