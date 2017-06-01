Woman suspected of using stolen credit card in St. Johns County

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (SJSO) needs your help identifying a woman who reportedly used a stolen credit card.

Surveillance video released shows the suspect shopping at Publix at the Cobblestone Crossing Plaza. At checkout, she used the victim's credit card.

Surveillance video shows a woman suspected of using a stolen credit card at Publix at the Cobblestone Crossing Plaza. Photo: SJSO.

The card was also used at other locations, SJSO said.

If you recognize this woman or know her whereabouts, call Detective J. Carroll at 904-209-3984.

