Woman suspected of using stolen credit card in St. Johns County

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (SJSO) needs your help identifying a woman who reportedly used a stolen credit card.
Surveillance video released shows the suspect shopping at Publix at the Cobblestone Crossing Plaza. At checkout, she used the victim's credit card.
The card was also used at other locations, SJSO said.
If you recognize this woman or know her whereabouts, call Detective J. Carroll at 904-209-3984.
