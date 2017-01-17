Woman suspected of kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley extradited to Jacksonville

New mugshot released by JSO of Gloria Williams, 51. She's accused of kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley in 1998. Photo: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The woman accused of kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley just hours after her birth nearly two decades ago has been extradited to Jacksonville, ABC News confirms.

The suspect, Gloria Williams, 51, arrived in Jacksonville around 4 p.m. Tuesday. She is accused of kidnapping Mobley eight hours after her birth on July 10, 1998. Police believe she is the woman who posed as a nurse and took Mobley out of her mother's hospital room at University Medical Center, now UF Health-Jacksonville. The woman and Mobley disappeared without a trace and an intense investigation ensued.

Police say she raised Mobley as her own daughter under the name Alexis Manigo for 18 years.

Captain Shane Roberts of the Colleton County Detention Center said Alexis and Williams' parents visited her around 11:45 p.m.

Williams had a court appearance last Friday, but the judge didn't set a bond. Reports say after she is extradited back to Jacksonville, a local judge will set a bond.

Williams is facing kidnapping charges, a first-degree felony punishable by life.

