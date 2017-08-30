Woman stabbed multiple times in the Mandarin neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and a family member is a person of interest.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, they responded to the 12800 block of Swamp Owl Lane in response to a stabbing around 11:30 a.m.

A woman was found with several stab wounds and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, this appears to have been a domestic issue.

