Woman shot while walking through Walmart parking lot: Police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A woman is currently recovering from a gunshot wound at UF Health, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

According to police, the woman was shot walking through the Walmart parking lot on Beach Blvd at around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say the woman was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center by unknown person several hours after the shooting. The woman had non-life threatening injuries.

The Aggravated Battery Unit and Crime Scene Detectives have responded to the scene and are conducting the follow-up investigation.

