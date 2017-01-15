Woman shot on Westside after husband was carjacked

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a woman was shot after she attempted to stop a suspect from carjacking her husband's car overnight.

The shooting occurred at the Cocktails Bar and Lounge on the west side of Jacksonville. The call came in as a victim with a gunshot wound, and when police arrived on scene they found a female victim with a gunshot wound to her torso.

The victim had witnessed her husband get carjacked in the parking lot, in an attempt to stop the suspect she rammed her own car into his, with the suspect inside. The suspect then got out of the victim's husband's vehicle and shot at the victim while she was inside the car.

The victim is in critical condition.

The suspect was not apprehended.

The victim is in critical condition this morning. Multiple bullet holes struck the front glass of her car @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/Gdl9Odjaj2 — Stephanie Kim (@StephKimNews) January 15, 2017

(© 2017 WTLV)