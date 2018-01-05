Woman gets 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing pedestrian in DUI-manslaughter case

A 47-year-old woman pleaded guilty Thursday in a 2015 DUI-manslaughter case that killed a 24-year-old man visiting Jacksonville Beach from Wisconsin, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Deborah Allison Brewer will serve a 10-year prison sentence and three years probation after entering her plea. Her driver's license will be permanently revoked and she will be required to perform 300 hours of community service and attend a victim impact panel.

On Aug. 8, 2015, Jacksonville Beach police responded to a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North. The investigation found that Brewer was at fault, having a blood alcohol content of .165 and .167, more than double the legal limit.

The victim was Michael Allen Gunderson, 24.

Brewer was speeding down a sidewalk when she struck and killed him before hitting a palm tree, a parked car and a JTA trolley.

