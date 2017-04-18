Woman arrested for leaving child in running car while she shoplifts at Publix

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office has arrested 25-year-old Lindsay Pence after deputies say she left her six-year-old child in the backseat of a car while she shoplifted at Publix.

Deputies say Pence returned to her car with Publix merchandise and a young infant child.

Pence told deputies that she left her six-year-old child in the car unattended because he was crying and she didn't want to deal with the issue inside the store.

According to surveillance cameras, Pence placed several items in a shopping bag and failed to stop by the registers to pay for those items.

Pence was transported to the county jail without issue.

