WATCH LIVE: Russell Tillis opening statements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Russell Tillis' trial will begin Tuesday at 9 a.m. He is facing two counts of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, criminal mischief, and loitering or prowling.

He was in jail serving time for these charges when the body of 31-year-old Joni Gunter was found on his Southside property. He is facing murder charges, but the trial for that will be at a later date.

We can live stream this trial, however, anytime someone approaches the bench, the camera must be turned off, so if the feed is interrupted, please be patient.

