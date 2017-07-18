WATCH LIVE: Russell Tillis opening statements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Russell Tillis' trial will begin Tuesday at 9 a.m. He is facing two counts of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, criminal mischief, and loitering or prowling.
He was in jail serving time for these charges when the body of 31-year-old Joni Gunter was found on his Southside property. He is facing murder charges, but the trial for that will be at a later date.
First Tillis trial could impact murder trial
We can live stream this trial, however, anytime someone approaches the bench, the camera must be turned off, so if the feed is interrupted, please be patient.
