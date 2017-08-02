Woman attempts to rob Wells Fargo on San Juan Ave.

There was an attempted bank robbery at the Wells Fargo on San Juan Avenue.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they responded to the Wells Fargo located at 4617 San Juan Avenue in reference to an attempted bank robbery.

Police said a woman approached a teller with a note that said she had a gun and demanded money. She was not given any money, no weapon was seen, and she walked out of the bank.

Surveillance photos will be released later.

Officer Hinson with JSO said, "It's not worth it," to anyone thinking or attempting to rob a bank. It's a felony that carries a 10-20 year jail sentence. He also added if you are ever in a situation where a suspect states they have a weapon, you should comply, then call police.

JSO Sgt. Robby Henson says African-American female in 30s attempted to rob Wells Fargo on San Juan. JSO searching for her now. @FCN2go — Shelby Danielsen (@NewsShelby) August 2, 2017

