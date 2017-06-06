Wanted sex offender sought; Last known address was in Bradford County

Rayshaun Fowler (Photo: Bradford County Sheriff's Office)

A registered sex offender out of Bradford County is being sought by deputies after failing to register his address with the county.

Rayshaun P. Fowler was convicted on charges of lewd or lascivious battery on a child aged 12 - 15 back in 2004. The last time he registered his address was December 2015. A warrant has been out for his arrest on a charge of failing to register as required since February of last year.

Deputies with the Bradford County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help to find Fowler.

If anyone has any information on him, they're asked to call local law enforcement or the Bradford County Sheriff's Office at 904-966-6161.

His last known address is 17911 N.W. 55th Lane, Starke, Florida 32091.

