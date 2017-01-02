Violent start to 2017, multiple shootings in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports three homes and car were hit by bullets in overnight gunfire on the westside of town.

This comes after a pretty violent new years on the First Coast.

On New Years night, police responded to a homicide call at 18th and Main Street.

Police report one victim was found dead at the home and another person was sent to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Homicide Detectives are beginning what they call an "extensive investigation."

This is the first homicide of 2017 and police are looking for any leads or information the community can provide.