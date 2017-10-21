Vigil for Keegan Von Roberts calls for police accountability council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- "No justice, no peace!" chanted a group of supporters for the Von Roberts family in the spot where Keegan Von Roberts was killed nearly 3 months ago.
His family and supporters stood there, still very angry that no charges have been pressed against the man that killed him, Michael Centanni.
Both Von Roberts and Centanni were licensed gun carriers and armed at the time and authorities say Centanni walked across the street to confront Von Roberts while he was in the vehicle with his wife. A fight ensued and Von Roberts was shot and killed.
Despite prosecutors calling it an odd decision to confront a neighbor about trash at midnight, the State Attorney's office called the killing justified, a decision Von Roberts' family and supporters strongly disagree with. Many in the crowd saying they believe race was a factor in the decision and calling on the city to create a police accountability council so that a panel of citizens can look into such decisions.
