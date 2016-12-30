Victim flown to hospital following shooting near the Eagles Point Apartments in Arlington

Photo Courtesy: Mike Kaminski

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was transported to the hospital after he was shot in the head near the Eagle Point Apartments on Friday.

Police at the scene told us that the victim had to be driven to UF Health following the shooting in the 5700 block of Holly Bell Road.

The victim's car crashed into another vehicle and into a tree. Witnesses were able to give a description of the suspects.

Police say that information led to the quick apprehension of two people who were taken into custody.

The victim is expected to be "okay," police said.

We will continue to update this developing story on First Coast News and FirstCoastNews.com.