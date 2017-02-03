U.S. Postal employee charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States

The service made the information public on Monday. (Photo: USPS)

A U.S. Postal employee from Jacksonville has been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Badi Mohamed, 30, was arrested Tuesday following investigations by the IRS, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the North Florida Financial Crimes Task Force.

Mohamed also received theft of government money and theft of mail charges. If convicted, Mohamed could face up to 10 years in jail and be forced to pay at least $20,741 in restitution to the IRS.

In a related case, U.S. Postal employee Veronica Skrine, 54, of Jacksonville was sentenced to two years of probation. A month of the sentence will be served by home confinement.

Skrine was also ordered to pay $44,334.23 in restitution to the IRS after pleading guilty in November of last year.

Court documents revealed that Skrine conspired with Lorne Jordan to cash stolen United States Treasury checks in the names of other citizens. She and Jordan had started the arrangement in 2013, and again in 2015. Skrine used her position at the U.S. Post Office to accept Treasury checks and cash them using funds held by the U.S. Postal Service.

Skrine was paid $100 per every $1,000 of the face value of each check.

Jordan was sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison in August of last year. He was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States, theft of government funds and aggravated identity theft. She was also ordered to pay $120,713.09 in restitution to the IRS.

