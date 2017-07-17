U.S. Navy employee arrested on child neglect charges; animal feces found throughout home

Emily Jo Saladine, left, and Ryan Thomas Goss, right, now face child neglect charges after police found animal feces throughout their home on Friday, July 14. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An employee with the U.S. Navy was arrested Friday on child neglect charges after police found animal feces and other uninhabitable conditions throughout her residence with children present, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

On July 14 around 9 p.m., JSO was called out to assist the U.S. Navy Police and the Department of Defense Police (DOD) regarding a possible child abuse and domestic violence case at the employee's home.

The employee was identified as Emily Jo Saladine, 22. Ryan Thomas Goss, 25, and two children were living in the home, according to the police report.

JSO officers said a DOD officer inspected Saladine's home by the time they arrived. A DOD officer said the residence had a foul odor; it had animal feces throughout every room, soiled clothing lined the walls, trash overflowed in the kitchen and mold was growing on old food in the kitchen sink, according to the police report.

Concerned for the children's well-being, officers requested a Crime Scene Unit and the Florida Department of Children and Family Services to the scene. A Special Assaults Unit was also notified of the incident.

JSO said both Saladine and Goss were arrested for subjecting the children to mental injuries and health dangers, per the report. They were charged with child neglect and transported to a pre-trial detention facility.

The children were handed over to the Department of Children and Families.

