Unloaded handgun found in third grader's backpack in Clay County

An unloaded handgun was discovered in a third-grade student 's backpack at Swimming Pen Creek Elementary, according to the Clay County Schools spokesperson.

Officials say a teacher found the gun inside the 9-year-old boy's backpack Tuesday morning. First Coast News has learned the child is described as autistic.

The handgun belongs to the child's grandfather, who brought the weapon with him while visiting. It is unclear at this time how the boy procured the weapon.

There were no injuries associated with the incident and the school day is continuing as normal. The child was taken into custody but never formally arrested. The boy has since been released to his parents, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

A further investigation will be forwarded to the Office of the State Attorney.

This is the second weapon related incident in Clay County Schools this week. An 18-year-old student was arrested at Orange Park High School on Monday while in possession of a knife.

