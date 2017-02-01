UNF police looking for suspect in sexual assault case

University of North Florida (Photo: Provided by www.unf.edu)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UNF police are searching for the suspect who sexually assaulted a non-UNF student near campus.

According to UPD, two non-UNF students have been interacting on social media over the past few weeks and agreed to meet Wednesday around 6 p.m. on campus. After they met, they went to a local nightclub. While in the nightclub parking lot, the victim said the suspect gave him a drink and he began feeling strange. The victim said he remembers being sexually assaulted by the suspect before passing out. When he woke up, he said the suspect also stole $200 in cash from him.

UPD has identified the suspect, but hasn't released his information at this time.

UPD sent out a notice to students Thursday.

