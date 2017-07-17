U.S. Navy employee arrested on child neglect charges; animal feces found throughout home
An employee with the U.S. Navy was arrested Friday on child neglect charges after police found animal feces and other uninhabitable conditions throughout her residence with children present, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
WTLV 5:23 PM. EDT July 17, 2017
