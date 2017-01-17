Two teens shot, one dies in shooting at the Jacksonville Landing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two people were shot near the Jacksonville Landing downtown Monday afternoon and police say it may be related to the shooting at First Wednesday Art Walk almost two weeks ago.

A 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were shot outside the front entrance of the Landing around 4 p.m. - both were taken to a local hospital, a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office spokesperson says. The 16-year-old, Khamoi Petersen passed away, according to JSO.

Authorities on scene are searching for a suspect or suspects at this time and have about 30 witnesses detained for questioning. Police can't give any suspect description at this time.

Police say they believe the shooting where two teens were shot at Art Walk and this shooting are related because several of the same people were reportedly in the area.

JSO believes the most recent downtown shooting at The Landing is connected to the Art Walk shooting from 2 wks ago. Details on #GMJ — Shelby Danielsen (@NewsShelby) January 17, 2017

A confrontation in front of the landing reported escalated into gunfire, a spokesperson says. The front doors of the Landing had their glass shattered by gunfire.

Several people were in the area and police say it was good more people weren't hit by gunfire. Authorities recovered a single handgun at the scene but believe there are more guns involved.

There may have been multiple shooters, but at this time police can't say one way or the other. Detectives will check nearby cameras to try and identify any suspects.

Two off-duty officers were working as security at the Landing at the time of the shooting and rushed outside to find the two teens shot.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office asks parents to be better about securing their guns and being mindful of what their children are doing. The sheriff's office also asks gun owners to secure their weapons; oftentimes firearms are taken out of unlocked cars.

There is a heavy police presence downtown on Water Street at Hogan Street near the west edge of the Landing and the roundabout near the Andrew Jackson statue is closed down as police congregate there.

One witness tells us via Twitter she saw people running right after the shooting; she says she works at the Wells Fargo building near the roundabout.

The sheriff's office insists that, statistically, downtown is very safe.

Earlier this month, two people were shot during First Wednesday Art Walk near the Landing.

RELATED | Surveillance video shows chaos moments after Art Walk shooting

A press agency representing the Landing released a statement shortly after 7 p.m.:

The incident that occurred on city property outside of the Landing today saddens us. This is an ongoing investigation by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, therefore we cannot comment any further.

JUST IN: Witness shares picture of blood-stained clothing near evidence marker at Jacksonville Landing. Suspect still on the run @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/c5Hhpc6tyo — Matthew Head (@matt8272) January 16, 2017

Mobile users | Law enforcement on scene of double-shooting at Jax Landing

If you or someone you know, knows anything about this shooting, please call the sheriff's office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

(© 2017 WTLV)