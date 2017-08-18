WTLV
Two police officers shot on the Westside

First Coast News , WTLV 12:03 AM. EDT August 19, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported that two police officers were shot on the Westside late Friday night.

JSO tweeted the information.

This shooting comes a few hours after two officers were also shot in Kissimmee, Florida. As of 11 p.m., the two Kissimme officers there have died.

Gov. Rick Scott has also learned about the officers shot in Jacksonville and tweeted that "we stand with all law enforcement in Florida."

At this time, police have not released additional detais.

