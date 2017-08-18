Two police officers shot on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported that two police officers were shot on the Westside late Friday night.

JSO tweeted the information.

Two police officers shot: Westside of #Jacksonville. All information will come via Twitter. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 19, 2017

This shooting comes a few hours after two officers were also shot in Kissimmee, Florida. As of 11 p.m., the two Kissimme officers there have died.

Gov. Rick Scott has also learned about the officers shot in Jacksonville and tweeted that "we stand with all law enforcement in Florida."

Just learned of two @JSOPIO in danger tonight – we stand with ALL law enforcement in Florida. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 19, 2017

At this time, police have not released additional detais.

