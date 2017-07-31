WTLV
Two men shot in drive-by shooting on the northside

First Coast News , WTLV 5:57 AM. EDT August 01, 2017

Two men were shot late early Tuesday morning at around 12:25 a.m. in the  9100 block of 10th Ave, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports. 

According to police, the two men were shot by an unknown male who was shooting from a dark colored truck. Police say the man fled west on Clyde Dr. Police say vehicles and other houses were also hit by gunfire. 

The two men were transported to UF Health with non-life threatening injuries. 

 

