Two JSO officers in stable condition following shooting on Westside, suspect dead

Two JSO officers have been shot on the Westside. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two JSO officers are in stable condition following a close quarters shootout on Jacksonville's Westside, according to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams.

The two police officers were shot while attempting to apprehend an active shooting suspect on Jacksonville's Westside Friday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting occurred when a contact team of seven officers approached the home at 5176 Seaboard Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. The officers were called out to a report of an attempted suicide and threats to harm other individuals inside the home.

When the team entered the home, the suspect immediately opened fire at the officers with a high-powered rifle just inside the threshold of the door, Williams said.

"We are talking a gun battle within four or five feet of each other," Williams said during a news conference on Saturday. "So, the suspect fired at the officers. Two officers were struck and the suspect in the exchange was struck twice."

Rifle: Brabham's. Glock: Fox's. Brabham's fire struck glock and hit Fox in hands. pic.twitter.com/8K2aESQWu3 — Jason Rantala (@jarantala) August 19, 2017

Both the suspect and the officers were transported to a local hospital, where the suspect later died, authorities said.

The weapon the suspect was using was a determining factor in why the officers were badly injured during the exchange of gunfire, according to Williams.

"I think the biggest difference here is the velocity of the round and the damage that round can do," Williams said. "Keep in mind that the body armor that we wear does not stop this kind of rifle."

Derrick Rashard Brabham, 25, shot two JSO officers on Aug. 18, 2017 after a domestic incident involving threats of violence and suicide.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Derrick Rashard Brabham, had no prior criminal history, according to Williams. However, Brabham had been "drinking all evening," Williams said.

"Something led to arguments. Those arguments led to threats for him to harm himself and to kill the other residents of the house. So, basically what we have is really a violent, alcohol-fueled domestic situation."

JSO rescued 3 women and a 19-month-old baby after shooting. Suspect killed is Derrick Brabham. Alcohol fueled domestic violence, JSO says. — Jason Rantala (@jarantala) August 19, 2017

Three female victims, who had initially called authorities, were found safely hiding inside one of the rooms in the house following the shooting, Williams said. A 19-month-old child was also located in the house, separated from where the women were hiding.

Williams applauded the officers' decisions and performance under stress to stop the suspect and minimize the threat to all who were involved.

"I'll tell you here today, there is no doubt in my mind that they saved those women's lives," said Williams.

The child is believed to be Brabham's and his girlfriend's, who was one of the three women inside the residence during the shooting, according to Williams.

The officers involved were 11-year veteran Michael Fox and 5-year veteran Kevin Jarrell. Williams said this was Fox's second officer-involved shooting during his tenure with JSO.

"Early this morning, I was able to see Officer Jarrell," Williams said. "He is in stable condition, still has a long road back. I was not able to see Officer Fox. He was in surgery. But again, for both of these men, they are in stable condition, but I would expect obviously a long road back for both of them."

