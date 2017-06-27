Two homes shot during drive-by in normally quiet Avondale

Police tape in Avondale after two homes were shot Monday night. (Photo: Custom)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A drive-by shooting in a normally quiet neighborhood has left neighbors uneasy.



According to the Jacksonville Sheriff"s Office, two homes were shot at near Randall Street and Talbot Avenue in Avondale before 8 p.m. Monday. Police said the suspect is unable to be identified and that the case has been suspended.

The people who live in a home at Ola Street and Talbot Avenue said they heard several gunshots that broke a bathroom window.



A witness told police he observed a four-door 2014 or newer Hyundai Sonata speeding down Randall Street before slowing down at a pink house at 3555 Talbot Ave. That witness said he heard seven shots.



"If you can't feel safe in a neighborhood like this, where can you really feel safe at," said Melanie Reading, a concerned resident in Avondale.



Reading said she didn't know about the shots until she was told what happened by a neighbor.



"I saw three JSO officers looking around in the bushes," she said. "I guess they were looking for gun shells or bullets or something like that."



Police said they found a bullet hole in a window at that pink house.

Sarah Nettles was inside sleeping at the time. While police were investigating, they said Nettels snuck out a back door and ran away.

According to JSO records, police have been called to the home at 3555 Talbot Ave. six times in the last two years. One of those times was for a drug investigation.



"It's a very family-oriented neighborhood, I mean you don't see a lot of people running the streets, it's just it's quiet," Reading said.



Reading said that after this incident she's now worried for her soon-to-be 14-month-old son.



"I hope to find out that my son's not in any danger of living in this neighborhood that I've thought has been safe for the 31 year's that I've lived here," she said.

© 2017 WTLV-TV