Twin brothers arrested in Columbia Co. with 188 stolen checks, 166 stolen identifies

Two identical twin brothers were arrested in Columbia County after the Florida Highway Patrol located a stolen vehicle at the Busy Bee Gas Station at 4772 US 41, just north of I-10 back on Tuesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the stolen vehicle was first reported missing outside of Fort Lauderdale. Alain and Alex Pierre, 26, were both arrested and transported to the Columbia County Jail.

Troopers say they located the two with 188 stolen checks ( two in the amount of $5,007.00) stolen credit cards, 165 stolen identifies, drug paraphernalia, burglary tools and counterfeit currency in the amount of $230.00.

© 2017 WTLV-TV