Trooper stumbles upon, arrests twins with thousands in stolen checks and stolen identities

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Hundreds of stolen identities and checks plus stolen credit cards, hundreds of dollars in counterfeit money and drug paraphernalia, have all been recovered by the Florida Highway Patrol in Lake City.

The items were found inside a stolen car at the Busy Bee Gas Station just north of Lake City near I-10.

The caught on camera arrest was first initiated by a trooper who just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

"He had just pulled into the store, for a snack or for gas, noticed something out of the ordinary, and in this case happened to be a stolen car when he ran the tag on the car," said Capt. Mike Burroughs with Florida Highway Patrol.

Security cameras captured the arrest of the two men, wanted in connection with a stolen car along with stolen checks, identification and credit cards.

Ten-year trooper Al Hughes arrested 26-year-olds Alain Pierre and Alex Pierre, twin brothers out of Boca Raton. They were found and arrested Tuesday just after 5 p.m.

Cameras first captured Alain and Alex by the gas pumps with the stolen 2016 Mazda which contained everything.

While it's not the biggest net for FHP in Lake City, Captain Burroughs believes a lot of crime was stopped from this arrest.

According to Burroughs, people will steal credit cards then steal the account numbers and make numerous additional cards, which are then put up for sale on the dark web.

He credits the very vigilant trooper for making the stop.

"It means a lot because this day in age it goes to show the general public just how much danger a trooper can be in just by pulling into a gas station," said Capt. Burroughs.

Alex and Alain Pierre are now in the Columbia County Jail. Both have been charged with possessing counterfeit money, fraud, and dealing in stolen property.



© 2017 WTLV-TV