Police investigate triple shooting near gas station on Golfair, at least one dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- First Coast News has confirmed that the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working a triple shooting in the 1000 block of Golfair Boulevard.

A witness tells us that the shooting took place outside the Raceway gas station.

Police confirmed that the shooting did take place in a wooded area very near the Raceway gas station. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Three men were hanging out in the wooded area near the gas station when an unknown suspect came up and began shooting. The suspect fled in an unknown direction and police do not have any details about the suspect at this time.

One man was declared dead at the scene and the other two were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries; one sustained life threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries.

First Coast News did an investigation on JSO call outs to gas stations at this exit following a fatal shooting at a gas station on Golfair Boulevard.

If you have any information please call JSO's non-emergency line at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

#JSO is working a triple shooting in the 1000 block of Golfair Blvd. #JSO #JAX — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) July 26, 2017

© 2017 WTLV-TV