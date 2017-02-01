Trio arrested for sexual crimes in Bradford County; 1 nabbed on incest charges, deputies say

Bradford Sheriff Gordon Smith referred to these three as monsters for their actions. From left to right: James Mort, Henry Rush and Amanda Wert. (Photo: Bradford County Sheriff's Office)

Three Bradford County residents were arrested for a litany of sexual crimes, including incest, this week, deputies say.

"These monsters have been caged," Bradford Sheriff Gordon Smith said via a news release.

A detective with the Bradford County Sheriff's Office was tipped off to a possible sexual battery case by the Florida Department of Children and Families on Jan. 24, a report says.

Detective Amanda Wallace was told Henry Rush, a registered sex offender in Bradford County, had not updated his current address on his driver's license and was arrested for failing to change his address on his driver's license within 48 hours.

Authorities got a search warrant for Rush's home in the Lost Valley Campground in Starke, Fla. and learned that Rush's girlfriend, Amanda Wert, paid their neighbor, James Mort, to destroy some computer evidence, deputies say.

Mort was brought to the sheriff's office to be interviewed and admitted to destroying computer evidence after being asked by Wert.

On that computer, detectives say, was child pornography and other criminal evidence.

Mort, a registered sexual predator, then confessed to committing other illegal sexual acts with Mort and Wert, deputies say.

The investigation is ongoing, but all three were arrested and are being held at the Bradford County Jail.

The list of charges are:

Henry Rush | 4 counts of incest, sexual battery by custodian, victim over 12 years of age under 18 years of age, sexual battery involving multiple perpetrators and tampering with evidence involving a felony proceeding. He's being held without bond.

Amanda Wert | Inducing a child less than 18 years of age to engage in a sexual performance, child neglect and tampering with evidence involving a felony proceeding. She's being held on $500,000 bond.

James Mort | 4 counts of sexual battery on a persons under 18 years of age by a person over the age of 24, tampering with evidence involving a felony proceeding and sexual battery involving multiple perpetrators. He's being held on no bond.

Mort was convicted of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim ages 12 - 15 years and lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 years of age back in 2004, Florida Department of Law Enforcement records show.

First Coast News will continue to follow this story and update it with any new information.

