Trial date set for Blind Rabbit murder suspect

Erron Coleman, right, is accused in the murder of Daniel Rowe, left. Rowe was gunned down while taking out the trash behind the Blind Rabbit in Riverside in 2015.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing 20-year-old Daniel Rowe outside of the Blind Rabbit in Riverside in 2015.

On Wednesday, the Duval Clerk of Courts revealed that the trial against Erron Markese Coleman is scheduled to begin Aug. 28 with jury selection.

Rowe's wallet was stolen, then he was shot twice in the head while he was taking out the trash outside the Blind Rabbit. Coleman was charged in connection to Rowe's murder last July.

Police said Coleman was in jail on a previous burglary charge. While incarcerated, he allegedly revealed he played a part in Rowe's murder.

Authorities also said Coleman is a 12-time felon who lived across the street from where the murder took place.

Coleman is expected to be back in court June 28 for a pretrial.

