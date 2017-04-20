Throat-slashing suspects have long criminal history

Melvin Clark in his hospital bed after the brutal attack. (Photo: Submitted)

The three suspects accused of robbing and slashing the throat of an elderly veteran have criminal histories in Duval County.



Police announced the arrests of Douglas Cercy, Jennifer Schulte and Ray Jones Wednesday. The victim, 86-year-old Melvin Clark was found on the side of the road with his throat slashed April 8.



According to online Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records, Cercy has as total of eight records including the charges related to Clark’s attack. Most of them are theft charges and records show he was just released from jail March 14, less than a month before Clark was attacked.



A search for Jennifer Schulte turned up six records, including child neglect and grant theft of a motor vehicle.



The youngest suspect, Ray Jones, didn’t have any records in the online database but police said Wednesday he had a couple of juvenile arrests.



JSO said they have not yet been able to interview Clark because he is still unable to speak due to his injuries. They have not released booking photos of the suspect and a judge Thursday waived the suspects’ first court appearance.



“More than likely they’re going to make or prepare a photo spread of the individuals that were involved, that have been arrested, and produce it to him,” First Coast News Crime Analyst Mark Baughman said.



Baughman said releasing the photos before Clark can ID the suspects may make the identification inadmissible in court.



“Anybody going forward defending these particular suspects would say that he had access to the photographs before and it obviously tainted or compromised the spread,” Baughman said.



