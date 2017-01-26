Three young men shot in northwest Jacksonville, police believe they were targeted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports three young men in their late teens and early 20's were shot near the 4900 block of Fredericksburg Ave. late Wednesday night.

According to police, two of the victims have non-life threatening wounds. The third victim received a life threatening wound and is not expected to survive, police say.

At this time, police say this incident does not appear to be random and early indications are that the victims were targeted for an unknown reason.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you know anything about this shooting, please contact police immediately.

