Police arrest two more teens in connection with Jacksonville murder

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested two more teens in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Richard Allen Green back on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 10621 Monaco Drive.

According to police, Green was located inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. The Investigation revealed the victim was shot during a planned robbery that involved two people.

Police had already arrested 19-year-old Patrick Steadman in connection to the murder back on July 15.

On August 16 and 17, police say they arrested 19-year-old Ashanti Rodgers and 19-year-old Cameron Omari McIntyre.

Police say Rodgers drove the codefendants to the scene, waited on the codefendants during the robbery to return to her vehicle and drove the codefendants from the scene. McIntyre was arrested in Daytona Beach, Florida.

© 2017 WTLV-TV