Three Jacksonville schools on lockdown due to police activity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three local schools are currently on "code red" lockdown due to police activity.

Laureen Ricks, the Duval County Public Schools spokesperson says the schools on lockdown as of 9:20 a.m. are Arlington Middle School, Terry Parker High School and Parkwood Heights Elementary.

In a tweet, JSO says they are working a fight in the 1600 block of Lansdowne Drive. The fight is in close distance to the three schools.

#JSO is working a fight of some children in the 1600 block of Lansdowne Drive. We are not working anyone being shot at this time. #JAX — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 1, 2017

