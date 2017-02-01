WTLV
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Three Jacksonville schools on lockdown due to police activity

First Coast News , WTLV 9:25 AM. EST February 01, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three local schools are currently on "code red" lockdown due to police activity.

Laureen Ricks, the Duval County Public Schools spokesperson says the schools on lockdown as of 9:20 a.m. are Arlington Middle School, Terry Parker High School and Parkwood Heights Elementary.

In a tweet, JSO says they are working a fight in the 1600 block of Lansdowne Drive. The fight is in close distance to the three schools.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

(© 2017 WTLV)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories