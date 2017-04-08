Three injured in shooting at Glynn Place Mall: Police

siren (Photo: KGW)

The Glynn County Police Department reports a fight broke out Friday night at Blue Bay Bar in the Glynn Place Mall.

Police say the incident moved to the parking lot where lots of shots were fired involving at least three handguns and one high powered semi auto rifle.

Three people were injured with one life-flighted to a trauma center, police report.

About an hour after that shooting, police say an officer was in his patrol car when his vehicle was struck by gunfire. Police say the officer was not injured.

Police are still investigating this shooting, Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

