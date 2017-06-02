WTLV
Three enter plea deal after Hemming Park protest

First Coast News , WTLV 10:49 AM. EDT June 02, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Three of the five people arrested in the Hemming Park rally between supporters and protesters of the US missile strike in Syria have entered plea deals Friday morning. 

Charges have been dropped for the other two people arrested in the protest. 

Melissa Nelson decided that there wasn't enough proof to pursue charges against the two organizers, Connell Crooms and Dave Schneider.

Christina Kittle and William Wilder both plead guilty to battery charges while Thomas Beckham plead guilty resisting an officer.  All three will be on 6 months probation and will have to have to perform 25 hours of community service as part of their plea deals.  

Beckham told First Coast News that he is relieved not to be in jail right now.  "I like community service anyway," he said. 

