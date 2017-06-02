Three enter plea deal after Hemming Park protest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Three of the five people arrested in the Hemming Park rally between supporters and protesters of the US missile strike in Syria have entered plea deals Friday morning.

Charges have been dropped for the other two people arrested in the protest.

Melissa Nelson decided that there wasn't enough proof to pursue charges against the two organizers, Connell Crooms and Dave Schneider.

Heading to be underway at J1 for 3 of the Hemming Park protesters @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/iqvoKaULjf — Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) June 2, 2017

Christina Kittle and William Wilder both plead guilty to battery charges while Thomas Beckham plead guilty resisting an officer. All three will be on 6 months probation and will have to have to perform 25 hours of community service as part of their plea deals.

Beckham told First Coast News that he is relieved not to be in jail right now. "I like community service anyway," he said.

Related: Charges dropped for two Hemming Park protesters

"Happy this didn't get dragged out"

"This is an example of what activism can do for you." Christina Kittle Hemming Park protester. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/sTe9u75ddK — Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) June 2, 2017

© 2017 WTLV-TV