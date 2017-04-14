The latest information on the Corrine Brown case

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
FHP identities 24-year-old killed in fatal crash on I-95
-
Deposition video released in JSO lawsuit
-
JSO officer accused of turning down opportunity to help
-
Memorial grows for Creekside High senior
-
Police investigating accidental Instagram live shooting
-
Creekside High student dies in crash
-
Palatka surfer recovering from shark bite
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
Deployed dad-to-be appears next to wife in maternity portrait
-
Gator v. Horse
More Stories
-
Second sharkbite in just three days on the First CoastApr 14, 2017, 5:55 p.m.
-
Jax food trucks offering discounts to those who…Apr 14, 2017, 7:26 p.m.
-
Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seatsApr 14, 2017, 7:03 p.m.