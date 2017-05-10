WTLV
Teen threatens to shoot up school in 'columbine style' shooting: Police

First Coast News , WTLV 11:51 AM. EDT May 10, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested an 18-year-old after school officials heard he had threatened to 'shoot up' his school in a Columbine School style shooting. 

Police say Michael McNichols made an accusation back on April 20th threatening to shoot up Terry Parker High School. 

According to police, McNichols was found on campus with an xacto knife in his book bag. 

