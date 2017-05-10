Teen threatens to shoot up school in 'columbine style' shooting: Police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested an 18-year-old after school officials heard he had threatened to 'shoot up' his school in a Columbine School style shooting.

Police say Michael McNichols made an accusation back on April 20th threatening to shoot up Terry Parker High School.

According to police, McNichols was found on campus with an xacto knife in his book bag.

