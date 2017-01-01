Teen killed while riding his bike in Flagler hit-and-run

(Photo: KING 5)

A hit-and-run crash has taken the life of a 16-year-old boy who was riding his bike along Old Kings Road.

The Palm Coast teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are searching for the driver of a pickup truck.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Old Kings Road and Farnum lane just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Police are hoping someone with information about this crash will come forward.