Tampa PD: 'We need names, not speculation' to solve 3 Seminole Heights murders

TAMPA, Fla. – The message from Tampa police is clear: "We need names, not speculation" in figuring out who committed three murders in the Seminole Heights neighborhood.

Tampa Interim Police Chief Brian Dugan released new footage Thursday afternoon he says is related to the shooting deaths. A person is seen in the video taken on the night of the first murder on Oct. 9 -- the murder of Benjamin Mitchell.

The subject in the video is considered a person of interest, Dugan said.

The video shows the person walking down the street and checking their phone before stepping out of frame. Later, they're seen running.

Dugan said there are four scenarios as to why that person is running: they're late for dinner, exercising, heard gunshots or "they just murdered Benjamin Mitchell."

"The video we are releasing today ... it gives us more than enough information that somebody should be able to identify this person," Dugan said.

The video is separate from the video released on Oct. 13, which shows a man who could help solve the Oct. 9 homicide of Benjamin Mitchell.

Police are also investigating the murders of Monica Caridad Hoffa on Oct. 11 and Anthony Naiboa on Oct. 19.

The reward has been increased to $35,000 offered by Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay and the ATF for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the killings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.

