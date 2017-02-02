Suspect shot and killed in deputy-involved shooting in Orange Park

Clay County Sheriff's deputies investigating a deputy-involved shooting. (Photo: Josh Brannock)

A suspect was killed after a deputy-involved shooting in Orange Park Thursday evening, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the Tanglewood neighborhood around 5:30 p.m., according to Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was shot by the SWAT team while they were serving a narcotics search warrant.

When SWAT entered the home on Bay Hill Boulevard, four people left the house without incident, but the suspect pulled out his weapon and deputies said officers opened fire.

Detectives are questioning the four people who were inside the home.

The SWAT call came in the same neighborhood as Sheriff Darryl Daniels's inaugural Community Walk. Residents told Sheriff Daniels and deputies about drug activity in their neighborhood.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is on scene.

