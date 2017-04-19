WTLV
Suspect in custody after attempted robbery of Family Dollar on Monument Road: Police

The robbery was at a Family Dollar, police say.

First Coast News , WTLV 11:48 PM. EDT April 19, 2017

A suspect is in custody Wednesday night after an attempted robbery at a Family Dollar on Monument Road, authorities say.

Police had a large presence on Monument Road near St. Johns Bluff Road after someone tried to rob a Family Dollar there late Wednesday night.

The suspect was captured and police remain on scene to investigate.

This story is developing. Stay with First Coast News for updates.

